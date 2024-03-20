Santander Brasil Announces Key 2024 Shareholder Meetings

Banco Santander Brasil SA (BSBR) has released an update.

Banco Santander Brasil SA has announced its upcoming Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings set for April 26, 2024. Shareholders will review the fiscal year 2023 financial statements, decide on the net income allocation and dividends, and elect new board members. The bank also proposes a substantial capital increase of R$10 billion, without issuing new shares, by capitalizing on the statutory profit reserve.

