Santana Minerals Secures 30-Year Mining Permit for New Zealand Gold Project

The latest announcement is out from Santana Minerals Ltd. ( (AU:SMI) ).

Santana Minerals Ltd has been granted a 30-year mining permit for its Bendigo-Ophir Gold Project in Central Otago, New Zealand, by New Zealand Petroleum & Minerals. This extension from the initially anticipated 25-year period signifies a positive development for the company, potentially enhancing its long-term operational stability and strengthening its position in the gold mining sector.

More about Santana Minerals Ltd.

Santana Minerals Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is involved in gold mining projects, with a market focus on expanding its operations in regions like Central Otago, New Zealand.

Average Trading Volume: 1,519,180

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$631.8M

