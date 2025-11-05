Santana Minerals Secures 25-Year Mining Permit for Bendigo-Ophir Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Santana Minerals Ltd. ( (AU:SMI) ) has provided an announcement.

Santana Minerals Ltd has been granted a 25-year mining permit by New Zealand Petroleum & Minerals for its Bendigo-Ophir Gold Project, marking a significant step towards the project’s development. This permit allows the company to extract and process gold, with expectations of substantial economic benefits for the region, including job creation and increased royalties for the New Zealand government.

More about Santana Minerals Ltd.

Santana Minerals Ltd is a company involved in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of gold deposits. Its primary project is the Bendigo-Ophir Gold Project in Central Otago, New Zealand, where it aims to extract and process gold through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Matakanui Gold Ltd.

