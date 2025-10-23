Santa Fe Minerals Ltd. Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Santa Fe Minerals Ltd. ( (AU:SFM) ) has issued an update.

Santa Fe Minerals Ltd. has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 21, 2025, at the office of Nexia Perth in Western Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to participate by attending or submitting proxy forms, with the deadline for proxy submissions set for November 19, 2025. The company emphasizes the importance of the Notice of Meeting and advises shareholders to consult professional advisers if needed.

Santa Fe Minerals Ltd. operates in the mining industry, focusing on mineral exploration and development. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker SFM.

