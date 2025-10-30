Santa Fe Minerals Expands with Eburnea Gold Project Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Santa Fe Minerals Ltd. ( (AU:SFM) ).

Santa Fe Minerals Ltd has successfully acquired the Eburnea Gold Project in Cote d’Ivoire from Turaco Gold Ltd, marking a significant expansion in its gold exploration activities. The company also raised $1,200,000 through a capital raising initiative, which will fund exploration programs across its existing and newly acquired projects, positioning Santa Fe for potential growth in the resources sector.

More about Santa Fe Minerals Ltd.

Santa Fe Minerals Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry with a focus on gold exploration. The company is involved in projects such as the Watson’s Well Vanadium project and the Challa Gold project, and has recently expanded its portfolio by acquiring the Eburnea Gold Project in Cote d’Ivoire.

Average Trading Volume: 54,843

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$27.08M

