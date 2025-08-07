Sanritsu Corporation Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Sanritsu Corporation ( (JP:9366) ) has issued an update.

Sanritsu Corporation reported its consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025, showing a 5.6% increase in net sales compared to the previous year. However, the company experienced a decline in operating profit, ordinary profit, and profit attributable to owners of the parent, indicating challenges in maintaining profitability despite revenue growth. The forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, suggests continued pressure on profits, with expected decreases in operating and ordinary profits.

More about Sanritsu Corporation

Sanritsu Corporation operates in the logistics and transportation industry, focusing on providing comprehensive logistics solutions. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its efficient supply chain management services.

Average Trading Volume: 5,248

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen4.7B

Learn more about 9366 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue