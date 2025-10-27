Sanofi’s Rilzabrutinib Study: A New Chapter in ITP Treatment

Sanofi SA ((SNY)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Sanofi SA is advancing its research on chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) with a new clinical study titled An Open-label Extension Study for Oral Rilzabrutinib in Adults With Chronic Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Who Have Completed the Long-term Extension (LTE) of the LUNA 3 Study in Japan. The study aims to continue rilzabrutinib treatment for adults with ITP who have shown significant clinical benefits in previous phases, highlighting its potential impact on managing this condition.

The study focuses on rilzabrutinib, an experimental drug administered orally in tablet form. It is designed to provide ongoing treatment for participants who completed earlier phases, aiming to maintain or enhance therapeutic benefits.

This Phase 3 interventional study employs a single-group assignment with no masking, emphasizing treatment as its primary purpose. Such a design ensures all participants receive the intervention, facilitating a straightforward assessment of rilzabrutinib’s efficacy.

Key dates for this study include its initial submission on October 9, 2025, with recruitment not yet started. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and potential market entry.

The continuation of this study could positively influence Sanofi’s stock performance by reinforcing investor confidence in its ITP treatment pipeline. As rilzabrutinib progresses, it may also impact the competitive landscape, challenging existing therapies in the market.

This study is ongoing, with further updates available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

