Sanofi Reports Strong Q3 2025 Growth and Strategic Advances

In its Q3 2025 report, Sanofi announced a 7.0% increase in sales at constant exchange rates, driven by strong performances from new pharma launches and Dupixent, despite a decline in vaccine sales. The company achieved significant milestones, including regulatory approvals for Wayrilz and Tzield, and completed the acquisition of Vigil Neuroscience. Sanofi’s strategic focus on science and patient-centric solutions contributed to its continued growth, with plans to complete a €5 billion share buyback by the end of 2025, reinforcing its commitment to delivering shareholder value.

Spark’s Take on SNY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SNY is a Outperform.

Sanofi’s overall stock score is driven by strong earnings call performance and attractive valuation. Financial stability and solid profitability support the score, despite some challenges in cash flow and revenue growth. Technical analysis indicates a stable market position, contributing to a positive outlook.

More about Sanofi

Sanofi is a global healthcare company based in Paris, France, primarily engaged in the pharmaceutical industry. It focuses on developing and marketing a wide range of medicines and vaccines, with significant operations in immunology, rare diseases, and diabetes management.

