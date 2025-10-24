Sanofi Faces EU Setback for Rezurock Amidst Positive Developments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Sanofi ( (SNY) ) is now available.

In October 2025, Sanofi faced a setback when the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use issued a negative opinion on the marketing authorization application for Rezurock, a treatment for chronic graft-versus-host disease. Despite this, Sanofi remains committed to pursuing approval, citing strong clinical and real-world evidence supporting Rezurock’s efficacy and safety. Additionally, Sanofi’s Wayrilz received a positive recommendation for EU approval to treat immune thrombocytopenia, and their high-dose influenza vaccine showed superior protection for older adults. Sanofi’s Tzield was also accepted for expedited review in the US for stage 3 type 1 diabetes, highlighting the company’s ongoing efforts to expand its therapeutic offerings.

The most recent analyst rating on (SNY) stock is a Buy with a $55.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sanofi stock, see the SNY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SNY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SNY is a Outperform.

Sanofi’s overall stock score is driven by strong earnings call performance and attractive valuation. Financial stability and solid profitability support the score, despite some challenges in cash flow and revenue growth. Technical analysis indicates a stable market position, contributing to a positive outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on SNY stock, click here.

More about Sanofi

Sanofi is a research and development-driven, AI-powered biopharmaceutical company focused on improving lives through innovative medicines and vaccines. The company leverages its deep understanding of the immune system to address urgent healthcare, environmental, and societal challenges, with a commitment to delivering growth and positive impact globally.

Average Trading Volume: 3,188,999

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $122.7B

Learn more about SNY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue