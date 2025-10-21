Sanli Secures Largest Contract with S$281 Million LTA Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
The latest update is out from Sanli Environmental Ltd. ( (SG:1E3) ).
Sanli Environmental Limited has secured its largest single contract to date, valued at S$281.0 million, for the supply and installation of electrical services for the Cross Island Line Phase 1 and Punggol Extension. This contract significantly boosts the company’s order book to a record S$614.9 million and is expected to positively impact its net tangible assets and earnings per share over the project’s five-year duration, reflecting strong public sector trust and collaboration with China Railway.
More about Sanli Environmental Ltd.
Sanli Environmental Limited is a company listed on SGX-Catalist, operating in the environmental engineering industry. It provides engineering solutions with a focus on water and waste management systems, serving both public and private sectors.
