Sanli Environmental Secures S$205 Million Contract, Boosting Order Book to Record Levels

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Sanli Environmental Ltd. ( (SG:1E3) ) has issued an announcement.

Sanli Environmental Limited has been awarded a new project by Singapore’s National Water Agency, PUB, valued at S$205.0 million for the development of Changi NEWater Factory 3. This addition brings the company’s order book to a record S$838.7 million, following a recent large contract with the Land Transport Authority. The new project is anticipated to positively impact Sanli’s net tangible assets and earnings per share, reflecting confidence in the company’s capabilities and execution.

More about Sanli Environmental Ltd.

Sanli Environmental Limited is a company listed on SGX-Catalist, specializing in environmental engineering solutions. The company focuses on water and waste management projects, serving significant clients such as Singapore’s National Water Agency and the Land Transport Authority.

Average Trading Volume: 5,250,448

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$98.47M

For detailed information about 1E3 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue