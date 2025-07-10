Sanko Gosei Ltd. Reports Strong Profit Growth Amid Decline in Sales

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Sanko Gosei Ltd. ( (JP:7888) ).

Sanko Gosei Ltd. reported its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2025, showing a decrease in net sales by 2.9% to ¥91,101 million. Despite the decline in sales, the company achieved significant growth in operating profit, ordinary profit, and profit attributable to owners, with increases of 36.9%, 32.3%, and 47.6% respectively. This performance indicates improved operational efficiency and profitability. The company also announced an increase in annual dividends per share from ¥20.00 to ¥24.00, reflecting its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Sanko Gosei Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the manufacturing industry. It focuses on producing plastic components and products, serving various sectors with a market focus on innovation and quality.

