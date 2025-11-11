Sanken Electric Revises Full-Year Forecast Amid Market Challenges

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Sanken Electric Co., Ltd. ( (JP:6707) ) has provided an announcement.

Sanken Electric Co., Ltd. reported a discrepancy between its forecasted and actual financial results for the first half of 2025, citing reduced losses due to cost-cutting and operational reorganization. However, the company revised its full-year forecast downward due to declining market share in China and challenges in the automotive sector, expecting significant sales and profit declines. The company plans production adjustments and anticipates extraordinary losses from the closure of a plant affected by an earthquake.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6707) stock is a Hold with a Yen6862.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sanken Electric Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:6707 Stock Forecast page.

More about Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

Sanken Electric Co., Ltd. operates in the electronics industry, focusing on semiconductor devices and power electronics products. The company primarily serves markets such as white goods and automotive sectors, with a significant presence in China.

Average Trading Volume: 146,828

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen133.3B

