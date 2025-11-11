Sanken Electric Reports Decline in Financial Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Sanken Electric Co., Ltd. ( (JP:6707) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Sanken Electric Co., Ltd. reported a significant decline in its financial performance for the six months ended September 30, 2025, with net sales dropping by 43.7% compared to the previous year. The company’s operating and ordinary profits also showed negative figures, indicating challenges in maintaining profitability. The financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, anticipates a continued decrease in net sales and profits, reflecting ongoing difficulties in the market.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6707) stock is a Hold with a Yen6862.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sanken Electric Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:6707 Stock Forecast page.

More about Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

Sanken Electric Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily engaged in the electronics industry. The company focuses on the development and production of semiconductors and electronic components, serving various market segments.

Average Trading Volume: 146,828

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen133.3B

