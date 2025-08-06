Sanken Electric Completes Share Repurchase as Part of Strategic Initiative

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Sanken Electric Co., Ltd. ( (JP:6707) ) has provided an update.

Sanken Electric Co., Ltd. announced the completion of a share repurchase program, acquiring 395,700 shares for approximately 3.38 billion yen between July 1 and July 31, 2025. This move is part of a larger strategy approved by the board to repurchase up to 6 million shares, representing 24.8% of the company’s outstanding shares, with a total budget of 30 billion yen, aimed at enhancing shareholder value.

Sanken Electric Co., Ltd. operates in the electronics industry, focusing on the development and manufacturing of semiconductor devices and power electronics products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its innovative solutions in power management and energy efficiency.

