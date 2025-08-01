Sanghi Industries Releases Q2 2025 Investor Presentation Addendum

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Sanghi Industries Limited ( (IN:SANGHIIND) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Sanghi Industries Limited has released an addendum to its investor presentation for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, detailing operational and financial highlights. This update is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to maintain transparency with stakeholders and is available on their website, reflecting their commitment to clear communication and industry positioning.

More about Sanghi Industries Limited

Sanghi Industries Limited operates in the cement industry, providing construction materials primarily in India. The company focuses on producing high-quality cement products and is headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Average Trading Volume: 15,718

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 17.12B INR

