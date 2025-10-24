Sanghi Industries Announces Postal Ballot Results on Related Party Transactions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sanghi Industries Limited ( (IN:SANGHIIND) ) has shared an update.

Sanghi Industries Limited has announced the results of a postal ballot, which included voting on resolutions related to material modifications in related party transactions with Adani Enterprises Limited and Adani Cement Industries Limited. The resolutions were passed as ordinary resolutions, and the voting process was conducted electronically. This development could impact the company’s operational dynamics and its relationships with key stakeholders, particularly in terms of its business dealings with Adani group companies.

More about Sanghi Industries Limited

Sanghi Industries Limited operates in the cement industry, providing cement products and solutions. The company is headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India, and focuses on manufacturing and distributing cement across various markets.

Average Trading Volume: 8,301

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 16.72B INR

