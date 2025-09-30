Sangamo Biosciences CFO Resigns, New Officer Appointed

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Sangamo Biosciences ( (SGMO) ).

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. announced the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer, Prathyusha Duraibabu, effective October 1, 2025. She will transition to part-time employment, continuing as the principal financial officer. In response, the company appointed Nikunj Jain as the principal accounting officer, effective the same date. Jain, who has been with the company since 2021, brings extensive experience from his previous roles at Coherus Biosciences and Deloitte & Touche LLP. The company has formalized employment agreements with both Jain and Duraibabu, outlining their compensation and benefits.

The most recent analyst rating on (SGMO) stock is a Hold with a $0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sangamo Biosciences stock, see the SGMO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SGMO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SGMO is a Neutral.

Sangamo Biosciences’ overall stock score is primarily impacted by its challenging financial performance, which poses significant risks. While there are positive technical indicators and promising clinical developments, the financial instability and need for additional funding weigh heavily on the stock’s outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on SGMO stock, click here.

More about Sangamo Biosciences

Average Trading Volume: 5,681,366

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $211.2M

Find detailed analytics on SGMO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue