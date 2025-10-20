Sandvik AB Reports Mixed Q3 2025 Results with Strong Order Intake

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sandvik AB ( (SE:SAND) ) has issued an update.

Sandvik AB reported a mixed financial performance for the third quarter of 2025, with a 7% increase in total order intake but a 4% decrease in revenues compared to the previous year. Despite the revenue decline, the company achieved a 16% organic growth in order intake and a 5% organic revenue growth at fixed exchange rates. The company continues to focus on strategic growth areas, such as battery electric vehicles and digital solutions, which have shown strong demand and contributed to the overall performance. Sandvik’s strategic initiatives and decentralized organization have allowed it to maintain resilient margins and strong cash flow generation, despite challenges in the global economic landscape.

Sandvik AB operates in the industrial engineering sector, focusing on mining and rock solutions, machining solutions, and digital manufacturing technologies. The company is known for its advanced equipment and services in mining, particularly in battery electric vehicles and automation systems, and has a strong presence in digital solutions for both mining and manufacturing.

