Sandmartin International Resumes Trading After Meeting Exchange Requirements

The latest announcement is out from Sandmartin International Holdings Limited ( (HK:0482) ).

Sandmartin International Holdings Limited has announced the fulfillment of all requirements under the Resumption Guidance issued by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, allowing for the resumption of trading in its shares. The company, which had previously faced delays in publishing its financial results and reports, has now addressed these issues by releasing its 2024 Annual Results and 2025 Interim Results, ensuring compliance with the necessary listing rules. This development is expected to stabilize the company’s operations and restore investor confidence.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$109.5M

