Sandmartin International Reports Revenue Decline Amid Strategic Shifts

Sandmartin International Holdings Limited ( (HK:0482) ) has provided an update.

Sandmartin International Holdings Limited reported a significant decline in revenue for the first half of 2025, with a 27.8% decrease compared to the same period in 2024, resulting in a loss of HK$40.2 million. Despite the revenue drop, the company improved its profit margin and is taking strategic steps to diversify its income sources by exploring opportunities in emerging markets and other sectors, amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions and the aftermath of the pandemic.

More about Sandmartin International Holdings Limited

Sandmartin International Holdings Limited operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on producing and distributing a variety of products. The company is actively engaged in sourcing from suppliers in Southeast Asia to mitigate the impact of the China-US trade war.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$109.5M

