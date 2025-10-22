Sandmartin International Announces Deemed Disposal of Subsidiary Equity

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sandmartin International Holdings Limited ( (HK:0482) ) has shared an announcement.

Sandmartin International Holdings Limited has announced a deemed disposal of equity interest in its subsidiary, Pro Brand Technology (TW) Inc., following a rights issue approved by the subsidiary’s board. The decision not to participate in the rights issue will dilute Sandmartin’s ownership from 59.1% to 54.2%, constituting a discloseable transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules. This move reflects a strategic decision by Sandmartin, potentially impacting its control over the subsidiary while still maintaining a significant stake.

More about Sandmartin International Holdings Limited

Sandmartin International Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, operating in the trading and manufacturing sector, particularly focusing on satellite TV equipment and antenna products. The company has a market presence through its subsidiaries, including Pro Brand Technology (TW) Inc., which is based in Taiwan.

Average Trading Volume: 790,450

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$107M

