Sandhar Technologies Announces Key Appointments and Financial Updates

An update from Sandhar Technologies Ltd. ( (IN:SANDHAR) ) is now available.

Sandhar Technologies Ltd. announced several key management appointments and corporate developments following its recent board meeting. The company has appointed SP Kamboj, Prabodh Kumar, and Harjit Singh as senior management personnel, effective August 7, 2025. Additionally, the board approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, and scheduled the 33rd Annual General Meeting for September 19, 2025. The company also appointed Jayant Davar as Executive Chairman and CEO, effective January 1, 2026, pending shareholder approval. These strategic appointments and financial updates are expected to strengthen Sandhar Technologies’ leadership and operational focus.

More about Sandhar Technologies Ltd.

Sandhar Technologies Ltd. operates in the automotive industry, focusing on the production of diverse automotive components. The company is known for its wide range of products catering to the needs of the automotive sector, with a significant market presence in India.

Average Trading Volume: 11,991

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 28.97B INR

