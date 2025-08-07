Sandhar Technologies Announces Key Appointments and Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Sandhar Technologies Ltd. ( (IN:SANDHAR) ).

Sandhar Technologies Ltd. announced several key decisions from its recent board meeting, including the appointment of M/s Satija & Co. and the approval of un-audited financial results for the quarter ending June 2025. The company also scheduled its 33rd Annual General Meeting for September 2025, where a final dividend for FY 2024-25 will be discussed. Additionally, Shri Jayant Davar was appointed as Executive Chairman and CEO, effective January 2026, pending shareholder approval. The company also designated key managerial personnel to enhance its operational leadership.

More about Sandhar Technologies Ltd.

Sandhar Technologies Ltd. operates in the automotive industry, providing a range of products and services focused on automotive components and systems. The company is headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana, India, and has a significant presence in the automotive sector.

Average Trading Volume: 11,991

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 28.97B INR

