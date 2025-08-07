Sandhar Technologies Announces Key Appointments and Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Sandhar Technologies Ltd. ( (IN:SANDHAR) ) has issued an update.

Sandhar Technologies Ltd. has announced several key decisions following its board meeting on August 7, 2025. The company has appointed Vipin Kumar Rawat to a new position, approved the un-audited financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, and scheduled its 33rd Annual General Meeting for September 19, 2025. Additionally, the company has appointed Jayant Davar as Executive Chairman and CEO effective January 1, 2026, subject to member approval, and designated key managerial personnel to enhance its operational efficiency. These strategic moves are expected to strengthen Sandhar’s leadership and operational capabilities, potentially impacting its market positioning positively.

More about Sandhar Technologies Ltd.

Sandhar Technologies Ltd. operates in the automotive industry, focusing on manufacturing and supplying a range of automotive components. The company is known for its emphasis on innovation and quality, catering primarily to the needs of the automotive sector.

Average Trading Volume: 11,991

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 28.97B INR

See more insights into SANDHAR stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

