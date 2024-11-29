Sandfire Resources Issues Unquoted Performance Rights

Sandfire Resources Limited (AU:SFR) has released an update.

Sandfire Resources Limited has announced the issuance of 961,628 unquoted performance rights as part of an employee incentive scheme. These securities will not be listed on the ASX, emphasizing the company’s commitment to rewarding its workforce and aligning their interests with organizational goals. This move reflects Sandfire’s focus on long-term growth and employee engagement.

