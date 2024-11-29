Sandfire Resources Expands Quotation on ASX

Sandfire Resources Limited (AU:SFR) has released an update.

Sandfire Resources Limited has announced the quotation of 171,806 ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX, following the exercise of options or conversion of other securities. This move is part of the company’s ongoing strategy to enhance its financial flexibility and appeal to investors looking for growth opportunities in the resources sector.

