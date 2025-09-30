Sandesh Limited Announces Trading Window Closure

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Sandesh Limited ( (IN:SANDESH) ).

Sandesh Limited has announced the closure of its trading window in compliance with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. The trading window will remain closed from October 1, 2025, until 48 hours after the financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025, are made publicly available. This move is part of the company’s adherence to its Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading and its Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information. The company will later announce the date of the board meeting where these financial results will be reviewed and approved.

More about Sandesh Limited

Average Trading Volume: 446

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 8.84B INR

For a thorough assessment of SANDESH stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue