Sanai Health Industry Group Announces Change in Hong Kong Share Registrar

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Sanai Health Industry Group Company Limited ( (HK:1889) ) has provided an announcement.

Sanai Health Industry Group Company Limited has announced a change in its Hong Kong share registrar and transfer office, effective from 12 August 2025. The new registrar will be Boardroom Share Registrars (HK) Limited. This change requires shareholders to lodge applications for registration and transfer of shares with the new registrar from the effective date, indicating a strategic operational shift that may impact shareholder interactions and administrative processes.

More about Sanai Health Industry Group Company Limited

Sanai Health Industry Group Company Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on the health industry. It operates through its subsidiaries and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 1889.

YTD Price Performance: -3.90%

Average Trading Volume: 306,548

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$56.57M

Learn more about 1889 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue