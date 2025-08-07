SAN-AI OBBLI Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results with Declining Profits

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

SAN-AI OBBLI CO. LTD ( (JP:8097) ) has provided an update.

SAN-AI OBBLI CO., LTD. reported its consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025, showing an increase in net sales by 2.1% compared to the previous year. However, the company faced significant declines in operating profit, ordinary profit, and profit attributable to owners of the parent, with decreases of 58.2%, 51.8%, and 58.9% respectively. Despite these challenges, the company maintains a stable equity-to-asset ratio and forecasts a slight increase in net sales and profits for the full fiscal year ending March 31, 2026.

SAN-AI OBBLI CO., LTD. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the industry with a focus on providing various products and services, although specific details about its primary offerings are not provided in the release.

Average Trading Volume: 95,351

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen131.4B

