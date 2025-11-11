SAN-AI OBBLI Reports Mixed Financial Results Amid Modest Sales Growth

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

SAN-AI OBBLI CO. LTD ( (JP:8097) ) has provided an update.

SAN-AI OBBLI CO., LTD. reported a slight increase in net sales for the six months ending September 30, 2025, but experienced significant declines in operating and ordinary profits compared to the previous year. The company’s financial position shows a stable equity-to-asset ratio, and it maintains consistent dividend payments. The forecast for the full year ending March 31, 2026, anticipates modest growth in net sales and profits, suggesting a cautious optimism for the company’s future financial performance.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8097) stock is a Buy with a Yen2269.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on SAN-AI OBBLI CO. LTD stock, see the JP:8097 Stock Forecast page.

More about SAN-AI OBBLI CO. LTD

SAN-AI OBBLI CO., LTD. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in an industry that involves consolidated financial results and reporting under Japanese GAAP. The company focuses on financial performance metrics such as net sales, operating profit, and dividends.

Average Trading Volume: 83,781

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen131.5B

