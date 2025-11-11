Sam Woo Construction Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Sam Woo Construction Group Ltd. ( (HK:3822) ).

Sam Woo Construction Group Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 27, 2025, to approve the interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2025. This meeting is significant as it will provide insights into the company’s financial performance and could impact its market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:3822) stock is a Hold with a HK$1.00 price target.

More about Sam Woo Construction Group Ltd.

Sam Woo Construction Group Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the construction industry. It is publicly listed with a stock code of 3822 and focuses on providing construction services.

Average Trading Volume: 238,721

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$94.08M

