Salter Brothers Extends Share Buy-Back Program for Another Year

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Ltd. ( (AU:SB2) ) has shared an announcement.

Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Limited has announced a further extension of its on-market share buy-back program for an additional 12 months. This decision reflects the company’s strategy to maintain flexibility in its capital management to enhance shareholder value. The buy-back will operate within the legal limits set by the Corporations Act 2001, allowing the acquisition of up to 8,447,902 shares. This move is expected to positively impact the company’s operations by optimizing capital allocation and potentially improving market perception.

More about Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Ltd.

Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SB2) is an actively managed Australian small caps investment fund. It aims to provide investors with attractive risk-adjusted returns by investing in listed and unlisted emerging companies with a market cap of under $500 million across various sectors. Salter Brothers, the parent company, is a global alternatives fund manager with a focus on property, equities, and private credit, managing assets over $4 billion.

Average Trading Volume: 186,671

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$60.7M

See more insights into SB2 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue