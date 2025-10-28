Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Cancels Shares in Strategic Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Ltd. ( (AU:SB2) ).

Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Limited has announced the cancellation of 621,577 fully paid ordinary shares as part of its on-market share buyback program in October 2025. This move is part of the company’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value, reflecting its commitment to delivering attractive returns to investors.

Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SB2) is an actively managed Australian small caps investment fund focused on providing investors with attractive risk-adjusted returns over the long term. The company invests in listed and unlisted emerging companies with market caps under $500 million across various sectors. Salter Brothers, the parent company, is a global alternatives fund manager with operations in Australia, Singapore, and the USA, managing assets over $4 billion in property, equities, and private credit.

