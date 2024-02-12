Sally Beauty Holdings Announces Strategic Debt Refinancing Plans

Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH) has released an update.

Sally Holdings LLC and Sally Capital Inc., subsidiaries of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., announced their plan to redeem all outstanding 5.625% Senior Notes due 2025 on March 13, 2024, contingent on securing sufficient debt financing. The redemption price is set at the full principal amount plus accrued interest. Concurrently, the Issuers are offering $600 million in senior notes due 2032, with proceeds intended to fund the redemption and other financial needs, aiming to close the offering by February 27, 2024. This strategic move is subject to customary closing conditions and the successful completion of the new debt financing.

