Sally Beauty Holdings Announces $600M Senior Notes Offering

Sally Holdings LLC and Sally Capital Inc., subsidiaries of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., have entered into an agreement with BofA Securities for the public offering of $600 million in Senior Notes at 6.75% due in 2032. Set to close around February 27, 2024, this move is aimed at redeeming their existing 5.625% Senior Notes due in 2025, utilizing the proceeds along with other available finances. The redemption is planned for March 13, 2024, following the successful completion of the Senior Notes offering.

