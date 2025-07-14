Sakata Seed Corporation Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Sakata Seed Corporation ( (JP:1377) ) is now available.

Sakata Seed Corporation reported its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending May 31, 2025, showing a 4.8% increase in net sales to ¥92,920 million. Despite a rise in operating profit by 16.8%, the profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased by 39.9% to ¥9,711 million. The company also announced a higher annual dividend of ¥75.00 per share, reflecting a payout ratio of 33.7%. The financial results indicate a stable financial position with a capital adequacy ratio of 84.5%, although comprehensive income saw a significant decline.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:1377) stock is a Buy with a Yen5300.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sakata Seed Corporation stock, see the JP:1377 Stock Forecast page.

More about Sakata Seed Corporation

Sakata Seed Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the agriculture industry with a focus on seed production and distribution. The company is known for its development and sale of vegetable and flower seeds, catering to both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 126,343

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen151.5B

For detailed information about 1377 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue