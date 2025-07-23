Sakai Chemical Industry Announces Disposal of Treasury Shares for Director Compensation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Sakai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. ( (JP:4078) ).

Sakai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. has announced the disposal of 7,767 treasury shares as restricted stock compensation to align the interests of its directors with shareholders and enhance corporate value. This initiative, part of a plan introduced in 2018, aims to motivate directors by tying their compensation to stock performance, with specific restrictions and conditions outlined for the allocation and transfer of shares.

More about Sakai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Sakai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. operates in the chemical industry, focusing on the production and distribution of chemical products. The company is listed on the TSE Prime Market and is known for its commitment to enhancing corporate value through strategic initiatives.

Average Trading Volume: 74,436

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen45.54B

