Saizeriya Co. Reports Strong Fiscal Year Growth

Saizeriya Co., Ltd. is a Japanese company primarily engaged in the operation of Italian-style family restaurants, listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The company is known for offering affordable Italian cuisine in a casual dining setting.

In its latest earnings report for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2025, Saizeriya Co. demonstrated a notable increase in net sales and profit attributable to owners of the parent, reflecting a positive growth trajectory. The company reported net sales of ¥256,714 million, marking a 14.3% increase from the previous fiscal year, while profit attributable to owners of the parent surged by 37% to ¥11,164 million.

Key financial metrics highlighted in the report include an operating profit of ¥15,499 million, a modest increase of 4.3% year-on-year, and an ordinary profit of ¥15,805 million, up by 1.4%. The company’s equity-to-asset ratio stood at 65.0%, indicating a stable financial position. Additionally, Saizeriya announced an increase in its annual dividend per share from ¥25.00 to ¥30.00, reflecting confidence in its financial health and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Looking ahead, Saizeriya Co. forecasts continued growth for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2026, with expected net sales of ¥276,300 million and a profit attributable to owners of the parent projected to rise by 11.1% to ¥12,400 million. The company remains focused on expanding its market presence and enhancing operational efficiencies to sustain its growth momentum.

