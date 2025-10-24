Saipem Reports Strong Growth in 2025 Earnings

Saipem Spa ( (SAPMY) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Saipem Spa presented to its investors.

Saipem SpA is a global leader in engineering and construction for the energy and infrastructure sectors, operating both offshore and onshore with a focus on sustainable solutions and technological innovation. The company has reported a positive trend in its financial performance for the third quarter and first nine months of 2025, continuing the improvement seen since 2022. Saipem’s revenue for the first nine months reached €11 billion, an 8.4% increase from the previous year, while EBITDA rose by 32.7% to €1.2 billion, and net profit grew by 7.3% to €221 million.

Key financial metrics highlight Saipem’s robust performance, with a net financial position improvement of €161 million despite a €333 million dividend payout. The company secured new contracts worth €7.5 billion, maintaining a strong backlog of over €30 billion. Revenue for the third quarter alone was €3.77 billion, with an adjusted EBITDA of €437 million, marking a 28.5% increase from the same period in 2024.

Saipem’s strategic focus remains on enhancing its operations in the Offshore and Onshore Engineering & Construction segments, with significant new contracts in regions like the Middle East, Central and South America, and North Africa. The company’s capital expenditure for the first nine months was €256 million, with a substantial portion allocated to Asset Based Services and Offshore Drilling.

Looking ahead, Saipem’s management has confirmed its guidance for 2025, projecting revenues of approximately €15 billion and an EBITDA of around €1.6 billion. The company aims to continue its trajectory of growth and innovation, supporting the energy transition with sustainable and digital solutions.

