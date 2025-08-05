Saint Marc Holdings Reports Strong Sales Growth but Declining Profitability

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Saint Marc Holdings Co., Ltd. ( (JP:3395) ) is now available.

Saint Marc Holdings Co., Ltd. reported a significant increase in net sales and operating profit for the three months ended June 30, 2025, with net sales rising by 34.5% year-on-year. Despite this growth, the profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased by 62.2%, indicating challenges in maintaining profitability. The company’s financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, anticipates continued growth in net sales and operating profit, although profit attributable to owners is expected to decline. This financial performance reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its market position amidst a competitive industry landscape.

More about Saint Marc Holdings Co., Ltd.

Saint Marc Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the food and beverage industry, primarily focusing on restaurant management and related services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and aims to provide high-quality dining experiences to its customers.

Average Trading Volume: 70,267

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen53.39B

