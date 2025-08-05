Saint Marc Holdings Announces Treasury Share Repurchase Plan

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Saint Marc Holdings Co., Ltd. ( (JP:3395) ).

Saint Marc Holdings Co., Ltd. announced its decision to repurchase up to 500,000 shares of its common stock through off-auction own share repurchase trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This move, resolved at the Board of Directors meeting, is part of a broader strategy to acquire up to 4,000,000 shares, reflecting the company’s commitment to optimizing its capital structure and potentially enhancing shareholder value.

More about Saint Marc Holdings Co., Ltd.

Saint Marc Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the food and beverage industry, primarily focusing on offering dining services and bakery products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its market presence in Japan.

Average Trading Volume: 70,267

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen53.39B

