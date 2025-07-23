Saint Bella Inc. Announces Partial Over-Allotment Exercise and Stabilization Period Conclusion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Saint Bella Inc. ( (HK:2508) ) has provided an update.

Saint Bella Inc., incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced the partial exercise of the over-allotment option related to its global offering. The company issued 12,463,500 shares at HK$6.58 per share to facilitate the return of borrowed shares used in the international offering. Additionally, the stabilization period for the global offering has concluded, with UBS AG Hong Kong Branch acting as the stabilizing manager.

More about Saint Bella Inc.

Average Trading Volume: 11,419,580

Find detailed analytics on 2508 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue