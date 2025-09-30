Sailfish Royalty Secures Gold Stream and Royalty on Mt. Hamilton Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Sailfish Royalty ( (TSE:FISH) ) just unveiled an update.

Sailfish Royalty Corp. has announced the acquisition of a five-year gold stream and a 2% net smelter return royalty on the Mt. Hamilton Gold-Silver Project in Nevada. This strategic move is expected to provide immediate cash flow and strengthen Sailfish’s market position, bridging the gap between current operations and future production from the Spring Valley gold mine. The transaction involves acquiring Mt. Hamilton LLC, transferring it to Mako Mining Corp., and securing a $40 million loan from Wexford Capital LP to fund the deal. The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and is anticipated to close by November 30, 2025.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:FISH) stock is a Buy with a C$2.75 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sailfish Royalty stock, see the TSE:FISH Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:FISH Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:FISH is a Neutral.

Sailfish Royalty’s overall score is driven by strong corporate events and a solid financial recovery. However, the high P/E ratio suggests overvaluation, and technical indicators are mixed. The company’s strategic initiatives and project approvals provide a positive outlook, but valuation concerns and technical signals temper the score.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:FISH stock, click here.

More about Sailfish Royalty

Sailfish Royalty Corp. operates in the mining industry, focusing on acquiring and managing royalty and streaming agreements related to precious metals. The company primarily deals with gold and silver projects, aiming to enhance its market position through strategic acquisitions and partnerships.

Average Trading Volume: 19,926

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$232.8M

See more data about FISH stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue