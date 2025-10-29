Sagility Limited Reports Strong Financial Growth and Achievements for Q2 and H1 FY26

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sagility India Limited ( (IN:SAGILITY) ) just unveiled an update.

Sagility Limited reported strong financial results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2025, with significant revenue growth and profitability. The company achieved a 25.2% year-over-year increase in revenue for the quarter and an 84.0% growth in adjusted profit after tax, reflecting its robust performance and strategic market positioning. Additionally, Sagility’s recognition as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ and its award for Service Excellence in the Asia CEO Awards 2025 highlight its commitment to excellence and employee satisfaction.

Sagility Limited is a prominent global provider of technology-enabled business solutions and services, primarily serving clients in the U.S. healthcare industry.

Average Trading Volume: 2,527,359

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 232.2B INR

