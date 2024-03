SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) has provided an update.

Steven Paul, M.D., a board member of Sage Therapeutics, Inc., has announced his retirement from the board effective at the end of his term, coinciding with the 2024 annual stockholders’ meeting. His departure is amicable, with no disagreements on company operations, policies, or practices cited as reasons for his decision.

