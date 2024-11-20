Sage Group Launches £400 Million Share Buyback Program

Sage Group plc (GB:SGE) has released an update.

Sage Group plc has announced a significant share buyback program worth up to £400 million, reflecting the company’s strong cash reserves and positive future outlook. Scheduled to run until June 2025, this move underscores Sage’s commitment to its growth strategy and shareholder value. Independent brokers J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley will oversee the program, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards.

