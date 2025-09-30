Sage Group Announces Total Voting Rights Update

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sage Group plc ( (GB:SGE) ) has shared an announcement.

Sage Group plc announced its total exercisable voting rights as of 30 September 2025, amounting to 963,420,620. This figure is crucial for shareholders to determine their notification requirements under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules, impacting how they manage their interests in the company.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:SGE) stock is a Buy with a £1320.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sage Group plc stock, see the GB:SGE Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:SGE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SGE is a Outperform.

Sage Group plc’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance and positive earnings call insights, highlighting robust revenue and profit growth. However, technical analysis indicates bearish momentum, and the stock appears overvalued based on its P/E ratio. The company’s strategic focus on cloud and AI solutions is a positive long-term factor, but current market conditions and valuation concerns temper the overall score.

More about Sage Group plc

Sage Group plc is a prominent player in the software industry, primarily providing business management solutions, including accounting, payroll, and payment systems, with a focus on small to medium-sized enterprises.

Average Trading Volume: 2,549,938

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £10.36B

