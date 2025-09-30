Saga Metals Launches Private Placement to Fund Major Drill Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Saga Metals Corp. ( (TSE:SAGA) ) has shared an update.

Saga Metals Corp. has announced a non-brokered private placement to raise up to C$2,988,000, which will fund its exploration activities and administrative needs. The company is preparing for a significant 15,000-meter drill program at its Radar Ti-V-Fe Project in Labrador, Canada, aimed at advancing the Trapper Zone towards a maiden mineral resource estimate. This initiative underscores Saga’s commitment to expanding its mineralization knowledge and enhancing its market position in critical minerals.

More about Saga Metals Corp.

Saga Metals Corp. is a North American exploration company focused on critical minerals, particularly titanium, vanadium, and iron ore, which are essential for the global energy transition.

Average Trading Volume: 50,854

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$14.69M

See more insights into SAGA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue