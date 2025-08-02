Safran SA Reports Strong Earnings Amid Challenges

Safran Sa Unsponsored Adr ((SAFRY)) has held its Q2 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Safran SA’s recent earnings call painted a picture of robust financial health, underscored by record operating margins and significant revenue growth. The company has successfully navigated through acquisitions and defense contracts, although it continues to face challenges in the supply chain and high tax impacts.

Record Operating Margin

Safran achieved a commendable 17% operating margin in the first half of 2025, aligning perfectly with the midpoint of the 16% to 18% guidance provided in December 2021. This performance reflects the company’s effective cost management and operational efficiency.

Double-Digit Revenue Growth

The company reported a substantial revenue increase, with the first half of 2025 reaching EUR 14.8 billion, marking a 13% organic growth. This double-digit growth highlights Safran’s strong market position and demand for its products and services.

Strong Free Cash Flow Generation

Safran’s free cash flow generation hit a record EUR 1.8 billion, up 25% year-over-year. This increase is a testament to the company’s strong cash management and operational performance.

Successful Acquisition

The acquisition of Collins actuation and flight control activities was completed successfully, expected to contribute an additional EUR 600 million to EUR 700 million in revenues. This strategic move is set to bolster Safran’s market position and revenue streams.

Rafale Export Momentum

Safran has signed a new contract for 26 Rafale jets for the Indian Navy, with plans to double its revenue base in defense and space activities by 2030. This contract underscores the company’s strong foothold in the defense sector.

Supply Chain Challenges

Despite improvements, Safran continues to face supply chain challenges, including a strike that affected LEAP engine deliveries. However, a full recovery is expected by the end of October.

High Tax Rate

The company reported a high apparent tax rate of 34%, which includes a one-time contribution of EUR 261 million from the 2025 finance bill in France, impacting its financial results.

Impact of Exchange Rates

Safran faced significant challenges due to euro-dollar appreciation in Q2, affecting financial results despite successful hedging strategies. This highlights the ongoing volatility in currency markets.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Safran’s leadership shared an optimistic outlook, highlighting record performance and double-digit growth across key metrics. The company revised its full-year guidance upward, driven by strong performance in the civil aftermarket sector. With strategic partnerships and acquisitions, Safran aims to double its revenue base in defense and space activities by 2030.

In conclusion, Safran’s earnings call reveals a company in strong financial health, with record margins and revenue growth. While challenges such as supply chain issues and high tax rates persist, Safran’s strategic acquisitions and contracts position it well for future growth. Investors and market watchers will be keen to see how the company navigates these challenges and capitalizes on its growth opportunities.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue